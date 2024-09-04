Germany's Infineon eyes entry into India's power semiconductor space

German semiconductor giant Infineon is exploring entry into the power semiconductor space in the country.

It is looking to make wafers and silicon carbide chips that are used in the electric vehicle (EV), industrial and telecom spaces.

Top executives from the company met Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Wednesday for discussions.

This move comes close on the heels of Infineon opening the first phase of the world’s largest 200 millimetre silicon carbide (SiC) fab plant in Malaysia.

The company has invested €2 billion for the first phase of the plant and the project is expected to