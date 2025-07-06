Global companies keen on partnering NTPC for mega nuclear project

NTPC, India’s biggest power producer reliant on coal-fired generation, made further progress on its clean energy bid by securing preliminary offers from companies in the US, South Korea, France and Russia for a mega nuclear power project.

This comes as it began making enquiries with the World Bank, which had decided last month to re-enter financing of nuclear fired power projects, sources told Business Standard.

Also, NTPC has secured most approvals, led by environment and forest nods, to proceed with construction of the country’s newest nuclear-fired plant in Rajasthan. NTPC did not respond to queries till the time of going to