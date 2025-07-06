Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Global companies keen on partnering NTPC for mega nuclear project

Global companies keen on partnering NTPC for mega nuclear project

NTPC has secured most approvals, led by environment and forest nods, to proceed with construction of the country's newest nuclear-fired plant in Rajasthan

NTPC
premium

NTPC’s plans are in line with New Delhi’s to increase nuclear fired generation capacity to 100 Gw by 2047 from around 8.8 Gw now. (Photo: Bloomberg)

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC, India’s biggest power producer reliant on coal-fired generation, made further progress on its clean energy bid by securing preliminary offers from companies in the US, South Korea, France and Russia for a mega nuclear power project.
This comes as it began making enquiries with the World Bank, which had decided last month to re-enter financing of nuclear fired power projects, sources told Business Standard.
 
Also, NTPC has secured most approvals, led by environment and forest nods, to proceed with construction of the country’s newest nuclear-fired plant in Rajasthan. NTPC did not respond to queries till the time of going to
Topics : NTPC stock NTPC Limited NTPC records
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon