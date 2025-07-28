Gloomy Monday morning at TCS as major mass layoffs shock employees

Monday, July 28, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This is the first time TCS has officially announced large-scale layoffs

Industry analysts and HR experts largely attribute the decision to the overhiring spree during the pandemic years.

Shivani ShindeAvik Das Mumbai/Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

An air of disbelief hung over Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) offices on Monday morning. At India’s largest IT services company—long seen as a steady, secure employer—employees were reeling from an announcement they never expected: mass layoffs.
 
The news that 2 per cent of the workforce, or over 12,000 employees, would be let go hit many employees not through official communication, but through the morning newspapers.
 
“I think the internal portal carried the update on Sunday afternoon, but most of us wouldn’t have checked it. Reading about your own company’s layoffs in the paper was shocking,” said a mid-level employee, requesting
