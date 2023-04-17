Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report



Microsoft Corp.’s Bing may replace Alphabet Inc.’s Google as the default search service on Samsung Electronics Co. devices, according to a New York Times report Sunday.

By Vlad Savov and Michael Tobin



Samsung shipped 261 million smartphones in 2022, according to IDC data, all running Google’s Android software. The Korean company has long-established partnerships with both Microsoft and Google, and its devices come preloaded with a library of apps and services from both, such as OneDrive and Google Maps. Negotiations are still ongoing and Samsung may yet decide to keep Google as its default provider, according to the report. Suwon-based Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone maker, is considering making the switch, putting at risk roughly $3 billion in annual revenue for Google, the report said. Bing’s threat to Google’s search dominance has grown more credible in recent months with the addition of OpenAI’s technology to provide ChatGPT-like responses to user queries.



Google is “excited about bringing new AI-powered features to search and will share more details soon,” Lara Levin, a Google spokeswoman, said in a statement. A Google representative did not comment on the company’s negotiations with Samsung. A representative from Samsung declined to comment. Google is working on several projects to update and renew its search services to avoid losing ground. Those include adding artificial intelligence features to its existing offerings, under a project named Magi, which has more than 160 people working on it, the Times reported.

Also Read Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web India among top 3 markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official Microsoft packs Bing engine, Edge browser with AI in challenge to Google Baskin Robbins to add 100 ice cream parlours to expand its network in FY24 Considering production of passenger vehicle tyres in India: Michelin CEO TCS to continue investments in R&D and technology: CFO Samir Seksaria Reliance Industries Limited to announce Q4 results on April 21 Booster dose: Zydus likely to arm India with single-dose malaria drug