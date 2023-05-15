Govt may expedite Bill that assures lessors on repossession of aircraft

At least three lessors – SMBC Aviation Capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings and GY Aviation Lease – have filed an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the May 10 order.



After Go First stopped operating flights from May 3, its lessors had put in applications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to repossess more than 40 of the airline's 54 planes. However, on May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) put a moratorium on all Go First's assets, barring the lessors from taking their planes back.