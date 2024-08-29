Govt receives Rs 5,091 cr from Indian oil corp as dividend tranche

The government has received about Rs 5,091 crore from Indian Oil Corp as dividend, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Thursday.

The "Government has received about Rs 5,091 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) as dividend tranche," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.

During the current financial year 2024-25, so far Rs 10,604.74 crore has been obtained through dividend from the CPSEs.

This include Rs 40 crore from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), Rs 554 crore from Power Finance Corp, and Rs 3,443 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) as special dividend.