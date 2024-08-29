Infosys, Nvidia expand ties to develop GenAI-powered solutions for telcos

Infosys on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with American chipmaker Nvidia to develop GenAI-powered solutions for telecom operators.

The IT major has developed three generative AI solutions powered by its AI-offering Topaz, which make use of Nvidia NIM inference microservices, Nvidia NeMo Retriever embedding models, and NeMo Guardrails to customise and deploy generative AI telco domain-specific large-language models.

It has also used Nvidia Riva to allow real-time transcription and translations for call centre agents, according to a regulatory filing.

"Telcos are increasingly adopting generative AI solutions to improve the productivity of their businesses with smarter networks, more efficient operations, and enhanced customer service.