Govt to pay MTNL's bond interest by Wednesday, say DoT officials

The government will come to the rescue of cash-strapped Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and ensure that its bondholders are paid the interest guaranteed to them, officials at the department of telecommunications (DoT) said.

The officials said that the government will deposit the necessary funds by Wednesday.

In July 2023, MTNL had raised Rs 2,480 crore ($296.97 million) through 10-year sovereign-guaranteed bonds at a semi-annual coupon rate of 7.59 per cent. While the latest interest payment is due on July 20, the financially beleaguered PSU last week informed the exchanges it was unable to make interest payments due to