Growth potential and earnings factored into GE Vernova's valuations

GE Vernova T&D (GEVTD) has bagged a large order from Adani Energy Solutions for the Khavda Phase III project in Gujarat, with an overall project size of Rs 12,000 crore. The exact order size is not known, but it is estimated to be around Rs 8,000–10,000 crore. This is significant, given GEVTD’s existing order book was around Rs 13,100 crore and FY26 estimated sales of Rs 5,500–6,000 crore.

How could the Adani order affect earnings growth?

Assuming a three- to four-year execution profile, the order could amount to a 20–30 per cent upside to FY28–29 estimated earnings. There are two