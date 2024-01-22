Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hi-Tech Pipes announces scale up plans, aims 1 mn tonne production by FY25

It also announced commissioning of its Sanand unit-II Phase-1 at Gujarat and establishment of new greenfield unit-III at Sikandrabad (UP) and Sanand Unit-II Phase-2

Steel pipes

Steel pipes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hi-Tech Pipes on Monday announced plans to scale up its annual production capacity to 10 lakh tonne by 2024-25.
At present, the company has five manufacturing units with an installed capacity of 5.80 lakh tonne per annum.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd aims for 1 million tonnes capacity by FY25," the company said in a statement.
It also announced commissioning of its Sanand unit-II Phase-1 at Gujarat and establishment of new greenfield unit-III at Sikandrabad (UP) and Sanand Unit-II Phase-2.
With the latest manufacturing technology and equipment, the company's focus will be on manufacturing of value-added products with proportion in excess of 50 per cent, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Kumar Bansal said.
The Sanand Unit-ll project is equipped for manufacturing of high-end pipes for solar trackers.
The company's manufacturing plants are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 net profit grows around 80% to Rs 8 cr, revenue up 24%

Hi-Tech Pipes Q2 results: Net profit grows over two-fold to Rs 10.53 cr

Steel pipe maker JTL Industries net profit rises to over Rs 30 cr in Q3

Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries' sales grow 54% in Apr-Sept

Jindal SAW-Hunting Energy JV eyes M East, Africa to supply OCTG from India

Analysts downgrade Zee Entertainment stock after Sony deal falls through

BNC Motors plans to expand dealership network to over 300 outlets this year

Central Bank of India plans offer for sale to reduce govt's stake

SC to hear Google's plea against CCI fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on April 30

Spandana Sphoorty Financial net profit jumps 79% to Rs 127 crore

Topics : manufacturing Uttar Pradesh pipe companies PVC pipe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon