Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Aeronautics revamp study to be ready by March next year

Hindustan Aeronautics revamp study to be ready by March next year

Govt ropes in BCG to conduct study in view of firm's growing order book

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL
premium

Not only is HAL India’s largest defence firm by revenue, order book, and market capitalisation, it is also the country’s only combat aircraft manufacturer at present. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A study on reorganising state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will be ready by March next year, with the government engaging Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for the purpose, defence sources told Business Standard. 
The move comes in light of the company’s growing order book and is focused on platform delivery as well as meeting customer requirements, they added. 
HAL’s confirmed contracts pending or under execution stand at around ₹2.52 trillion. 
Not only is HAL India’s largest defence firm by revenue, order book, and market capitalisation, it is also the country’s only combat aircraft manufacturer at present. 
Apart from decades of licence
Topics : Company News External Affairs Defence Security News Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon