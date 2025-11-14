Hindustan Aeronautics revamp study to be ready by March next year

A study on reorganising state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will be ready by March next year, with the government engaging Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for the purpose, defence sources told Business Standard.

The move comes in light of the company’s growing order book and is focused on platform delivery as well as meeting customer requirements, they added.

HAL’s confirmed contracts pending or under execution stand at around ₹2.52 trillion.

Not only is HAL India’s largest defence firm by revenue, order book, and market capitalisation, it is also the country’s only combat aircraft manufacturer at present.

Apart from decades of licence