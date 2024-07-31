Hiring of freshers by IT companies likely to go off-campus in FY25

On the campuses of India’s engineering colleges, the usual buzz of anticipation is noticeably tempered this year. Although the top four IT services players — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech — have announced their 2024-25 plans to embark on the campus recruitment trail, there is a sense of restraint compared to the bustling hiring seasons of the past.

There is a shift in hiring trends, according to human resource (HR) experts, suggesting a lean towards the off-campus recruitment season.

Business Standard’s conversations with several colleges reveal that while IT firms have expressed interest in