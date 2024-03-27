How did Accenture manage to secure $1 billion worth of GenAI deals?

The recent second quarter performance numbers of the largest IT services and consulting firm Accenture may have pulled the Indian IT sector stock price down. Still the company managed to sign a total of $1.1 billion deals in GenAI.

The figures are staggering when compared to peers such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro. The top-tier Indian IT services players are yet to share any substantial deal figures in the GenAI segment.

Accenture, in its recently announced quarter said that it had signed deals worth over $600 million in GenAI, taking its total GenAI book to $1.1 billion. Accenture,