How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

If Apple chief Tim Cook’s Twitter timeline on his India visit is anything to go by, then one can safely say that he believes in mixing business with pleasure. Or even that, for Cook, leisure too is all about business.
When not welcoming excited crowds to the Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi or attending high-profile meetings, Cook was found engaging with creators, educationists and sportspersons. After each of these engagements, he tweeted about the experience, carefully positioning the Apple products in his tweets.
The products he focused on did not include the iPhone, which has already caught the imagination of Indians. Instead, what he put out there on his Twitter handle, which has 14 million followers, was the Apple Watch, the MacBook Pro and the iPad – products the company will need Indians to engage with more than they currently do.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or