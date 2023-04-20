How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

The products he focused on did not include the iPhone, which has already caught the imagination of Indians. Instead, what he put out there on his Twitter handle, which has 14 million followers, was the Apple Watch, the MacBook Pro and the iPad – products the company will need Indians to engage with more than they currently do.

When not welcoming excited crowds to the Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi or attending high-profile meetings, Cook was found engaging with creators, educationists and sportspersons. After each of these engagements, he tweeted about the experience, carefully positioning the Apple products in his tweets.