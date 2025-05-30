Friday, May 30, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Chennai to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea

Chennai to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea

Marking 25 years of exports from India, Hyundai targets 7-8% export growth in FY26 as demand from emerging markets rises and Chennai Port expands facilities

Over the past 25 years, through a strategic memorandum of understanding with Chennai Port Authority, HMIL has exported passenger vehicles to over 150 countries across the globe

Hyundai Motor India has completed 25 years of exports from India and is on the road to developing the country as its largest export hub outside South Korea, targeting a 7–8 per cent growth in export volumes in FY 2025–26, a top company executive said on Friday. The company is currently the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India, with exports accounting for 21 per cent of its overall sales, compared to an industry average of 15 per cent.
 
In FY25, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru emerged as the largest export markets for Hyundai Motor India Ltd
