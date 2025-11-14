IHCL to acquire 51% stake in wellness brand Atmantan for ₹240 crore

Indian Hotels (IHCL), the parent of Taj hotels, on Friday announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in Sparsh Infratech Private Ltd, which operates Atmantan wellness resort in Maharashtra, for Rs 240 crore.

The move marks IHCL's entry into the integrated-wellness space. Located in Mulshi near Pune, Atmantan is a leading integrated wellness destination. Spread across 36 acres, the 97-key luxury centre offers transformative programmes rooted in ayurveda, yoga, Indian naturopathy, physiotherapy, nutrition, counselling, coaching and fitness.

The transaction will entail a primary investment of Rs 205 crore and a secondary share purchase of Rs 35 crore.

