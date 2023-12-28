IIL invests Rs 700 cr in new vaccine plant to combat livestock disease

Biotechnology company Indian Immunologicals (IIL), under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), on Thursday announced the start of the construction of its new vaccine manufacturing plant at Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The company is investing around Rs 700 crore in this facility.

Equipped with a BSL3 (biosafety level) facility for drug substance production and a Fill-Finish capability for final vaccine products, the unit will focus on combating two major livestock diseases: Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS). The facility has the annual capacity of 150 million doses for each vaccine (totaling 300 million doses).

The new facility is expected to create over 750 direct and indirect jobs. Furthermore, its strategic location within Genome Valley positions IIL at the forefront of India's biotechnology hub, further solidifying Hyderabad's reputation as a global leader in vaccine innovation and production.

Commenting on this, Meenesh Shah, Chairman of NDDB stated, 'This new facility reaffirms IIL's dedication to its mission, playing a crucial role in eradicating FMD and HS within our country.'

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of IIL, echoed this sentiment, stating, 'We are at a critical growth phase and anticipate a 40 per cent increase this year alone. This facility paves the way for further investments, contributing to disease control and eradication efforts both in India and across emerging markets.'