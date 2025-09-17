Orange crush: India answers Apple's call as iPhone 17 pre-orders leap 40%

Initial trends from Apple Inc’s pre-bookings, which began on September 12, for the iPhone 17 variants show a 30–40 per cent jump in the first weekend compared to bookings for the iPhone 16 models last year, according to early estimates by distributors and retailers.

The momentum is supported by an initial dipstick study from Counterpoint Research, which indicates that the entry-level iPhone 17 is likely to outperform last year’s iPhone 16 in sales in the Indian market.

Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint Research, said: “Demand for the entry-level iPhone 17 has been far stronger than it was for