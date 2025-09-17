Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / From Trump to Putin: Global leaders ring PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and others conveyed their wishes to Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)

BS ReporterPTI New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday, received warm wishes from global leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and from a host of industry titans like Bill Gates and Mukesh Ambani. 
Apart from Putin and Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and others conveyed their wishes to Prime Minister Modi. 
Modi and Putin took stock of various issues on the bilateral agenda in the run up to 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, and the PM said he was looking forward to welcoming the Russian President to India later this year. Putin is likely to visit India in December.  Modi reiterated India’s full support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Putin praised Modi for his “great personal contribution” to strengthening the partnership between the two countries. 
 
A day earlier, and in a further sign that the friction in India-US ties over the White House’s tariffs is gradually dissipating, US President Trump had dialled Modi and extended birthday greetings. Trump said Modi is doing a tremendous job and thanked the prime minister for his support in ending the war in Ukraine. 
In a post on X on Tuesday, Modi thanked his “friend” Trump for his phone call and warm greetings. “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Modi said. 

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support in ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT”. On Wednesday morning, Trump posted an Indian newspaper’s report about their conversation.  ALSO READ: Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke to step down days after CEO dismissal 
In his conversation with the President of the European Commission, the PM conveyed his appreciation for the adoption of the new Strategic European Union (EU)-India Agenda by the EU on Wednesday. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to conclude the India-EU free trade agreement by the end of the year. 
In the evening, in a post on X, the PM said he was overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas on his birthday. He said the wishes are “a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India”. “I resolve to contin­ue working with even greater ene­rgy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” the PM said. 
Earlier in the day, at a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar where he launched a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children, the PM hailed the rise of a New India which brought Pakistan “to its knees” during the recent military conflict. 
“Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye. Just yesterday, the country and the world saw a Pakistani terrorist weeping and recounting his plight,” Modi said, a day after a viral video emerged of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander speaking of the Indian strikes destroying the organisation’s headquarters, killing terrorists and their associates. 
“This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy’s house and strikes,” Modi said. He made a strong pitch for “swadeshi” goods. “Shops selling ‘made in India’ goods should have ‘Garv se kaho yeh swadeshi hai’ boards,” he said. 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states and the party organisation across the country flagged off health camps, cleanliness drives, ‘swadeshi’ fairs, blood donation camps and plantation drive to celebrate the PM’s 75th birthday. 
 
 

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

