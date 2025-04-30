India can be in top 5 mkts for Costa Coffee in 5 yrs: Philippe Schaillee

The Indian market, which is currently among the top ten markets for coffee chain Costa Coffee, has the potential to be among the top five in five years, according to its global chief executive officer, Philippe Schaillee.

“We believe that with our current growth rates, we can get it (India) into potentially the top five position in five years. That’s kind of an aspiration that we’re going to pursue,” Schaillee said in a media roundtable.

He explained that the Indian market is among the top 20 coffee markets globally and is witnessing double-digit growth, which is anticipated to accelerate as