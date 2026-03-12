India becomes Hettich's second-largest market as firm expands manufacturing

The company aims to grow at a double-digit growth rate, which is higher than the industry average currently in the range of 7–8 per cent.

“We see the highest growth rate (in India). Definitely, India is an extremely important market for us,” Dr Andreas Hettich, chairman of the Hettich Group Advisory Board, told Business Standard in an interview.

The furniture fittings major also said that it is aggressive with its targets for the Indian market; however, the company did not specify its target.

Hettich India on Thursday inaugurated its manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which spans across 25,700 sq metres, as it looks to further strengthen the company’s ambition to position India as a key global manufacturing hub.

The Indore facility produces a range of furniture fittings, which include hinges, sliding profiles, aluminium profiles, SL 16+ systems and Cube Plus systems, making it one of Hettich’s most significant manufacturing locations globally, it said in a release. The facility will cater to the rapidly growing demand in India and key global markets, the note further added.

“This is Hettich’s first dedicated undermount drawer runner manufacturing facility in India and forms part of the company’s overall investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the country,” it said in its release.

Hettich explained that most of its products manufactured in India are for the Indian market and the share of exports still remains small. “While exports are small at this time, we foresee the share will grow in the future,” he said. However, he could not pinpoint the extent to which exports from India could rise and added, “Unfortunately, the predictability of geopolitics these days is not that good, so it is very hard to give some predictions for the future.”