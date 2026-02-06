India is the second fastest-growing market for Bath & Body Works

“From the global market perspective, India is constantly in my top three to five. That’s where they perform,” Tony Garrison, executive vice president, Bath & Body Works, told Business Standard in an interview.

He further stated that when the company first entered India in 2018 with Apparel Group and opened its first few stores, the market was then among the top 10 and has since climbed up the rankings.

Garrison also said that the India business has doubled every five years and, in the short term, the growth could be even faster.

Talking about innovation, Garrison said: “Bath & Body Works is continuing to invest in a robust innovation pipeline focused on elevated fragrances, enhanced body care formulations, and more sensorial, ritual-driven experiences for consumers. Across categories, the brand is exploring richer textures, more luxurious fragrance profiles, and thoughtful design that brings everyday indulgence and accessible luxury together.”

He added: “As we look ahead, our focus remains on delivering innovation that feels both exciting and relevant to our consumers, while staying true to the brand’s core strengths in fragrance, quality, and value.”

The Indian consumer loves fragrances, he said, and explained that the company has some of the best fragrances in the world because of the volumes it handles. Bath & Body Works has the advantage of working with the best noses in the business. “We have the advantage of being able to work with them to design and develop a fragrance or a formula that is luxurious but accessible,” he said.

In India, the brand has a presence across 25 cities and is also looking at newer formats to expand beyond the top cities. “We’re also doing some tests in what I call the secondary cities. We have a new format that’s only going to be for India. We’re going to call them neighbourhood stores. That’s a working title. But these will be smaller footprint stores that will really focus on our core businesses,” Garrison said.