India should 'stay focused' on promoting EVs: Kia India's Hardeep Brar

It is not just the Centre. During the last several months, certain state governments like Telangana and Karnataka have decided to reintroduce road taxes on EVs, adding another layer of complexity

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Marketing & Sales, Kia India
Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Marketing & Sales, Kia India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
India should "stay focused" on the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) since the nascent EV market's growth rate is currently "not great" and requires support through low taxes for the next 5-7 years, said Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice-president and national head of sales & marketing at Kia India.

As India guns for carbon neutrality by 2070, automakers are divided over the best pathway. Japanese giants like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are pushing hard for tax cuts on hybrids, arguing EVs alone can't carry the emissions reduction load. But homegrown players like Tata Motors are doubling down, insisting
First Published: May 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

