Indian carriers almost catch up with Emirates on the Dubai route

According to Cirium, between April and July this year Emirates controlled more than half the seat capacity of 2.3 million and 36 per cent of the 9,410 flights

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 12:21 AM IST

The air route to Dubai is the busiest in India. And Indian carriers collectively have nearly bridged the gap in seat capacity between the two places with their rivals Emirates and low-cost flydubai, both of which are government-owned and have dominated this route.

According to Cirium, between April and July this year Emirates and flydubai controlled more than half the seat capacity of 2.3 million and 36 per cent of the 9,410 flights.

But Indian carriers -- Air India (which included Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara), IndiGo, and SpiceJet -- have nearly bridged the gap.

