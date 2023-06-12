Indian Overseas Bank allows customers to use any name as account number

IOB said the scheme is the first in the banking industry to let a customer choose his or her name or any name as an account number that can be used for all transaction purposes. The bank’s managing director and chief executive officer launched the scheme called ‘My Account My Name’ virtually from its Central Office in Chennai. The scheme will be available at all 49 regional offices of the IOB in India.

