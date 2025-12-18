IndiGo top brass to fan out to rebuild systems after operational disruption

IndiGo’s top management, including chief executive officer Pieter Elbers, will travel across the airline’s network to meet employees, understand the challenges they faced during the recent operational disruption, and gather feedback as part of efforts to rebuild and strengthen systems, Elbers said on Thursday.

He added that large airlines in other parts of the world have faced similar disruptions in the past, and lessons from those episodes would be factored in as IndiGo undertakes a comprehensive root-cause analysis and works to improve resilience.

IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and December 9. The meltdown was triggered by the