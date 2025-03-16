IndusInd Bank one of few instances when RBI flagged its LOLR role

In the last 25 years, there were a few instances when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made public statements on commercial banks, reassuring their financial health while asking depositors not to panic or react to speculative reports.

The latest lender for which RBI has made an appeal is IndusInd Bank.

An accounting error leading to a loss of 2.35 per cent of its capital, estimated around ₹1,500-2,000 crore, resulted in the stock tanking over 27 per cent last Wednesday.

On Saturday, the RBI made a statement appealing to depositors that there is no need to react to the speculative