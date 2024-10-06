Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Inflexor Ventures aims to raise Rs 1,200 cr-1,700 for third funding fund

Inflexor Ventures aims to raise Rs 1,200 cr-1,700 for third funding fund

VC firm to expand investments in India's technology sector, 'build on success' of previous funds

money, funds, finance,
Premium

venture capital industry has experienced multiple cycles over the years and the most recent boom in 2021-22 was fueled by high liquidity

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflexor Ventures is preparing its third fund that aims to raise between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,700 crore, as the venture capital firm expands its investments in India’s technology sector.

“We believe that this fund will enable us to further scale our efforts and enhance value for our investors as we continue to build on the success of our previous funds. We are also excited to work with founders building for India and the world,” Venkat Vallabhaneni, managing partner, Inflexor Ventures, told Business Standard in an interview in Mumbai.

The company’s first fund was valued at Rs 75
Topics : Venture Capital venture capitalists funds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon