Infomerics Valuation and Ratings eyes strategic investor to grow biz

Infomerics Valuation and Rating, a Delhi-based Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-accredited credit-rating agency, plans to rope in a strategic investor to enhance domain knowledge, and bring in technical expertise and systems to scale up business.

Shubham Jain, group chief executive officer (CEO), Infomerics, told Business Standard: “We are not looking at a financial investor. So, not a private equity (PE), or any such person. It has to be a strategic investor, because we need more domain expertise and technical assistance in terms of further strengthening methodologies, governance practices, and overall processes.”

Infomerics is a cash-flow-positive company, which is sitting on