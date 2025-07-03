Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infomerics Valuation and Ratings eyes strategic investor to grow biz

Infomerics Valuation and Ratings eyes strategic investor to grow biz

While organic growth remains the focus, Infomerics would also scout for acquisition in analytics and technical support space

Shubham Jain, group chief executive officer (CEO), Infomerics.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Infomerics Valuation and Rating, a Delhi-based Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-accredited credit-rating agency, plans to rope in a strategic investor to enhance domain knowledge, and bring in technical expertise and systems to scale up business.
 
Shubham Jain, group chief executive officer (CEO), Infomerics, told Business Standard: “We are not looking at a financial investor. So, not a private equity (PE), or any such person. It has to be a strategic investor, because we need more domain expertise and technical assistance in terms of further strengthening methodologies, governance practices, and overall processes.”
 
Infomerics is a cash-flow-positive company, which is sitting on
