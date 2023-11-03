Infosys US unit hit by cyber security event; probe on to identify impact

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT service provider Infosys said on Friday its U.S. unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

The company said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.

