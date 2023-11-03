close
Infosys US unit hit by cyber security event; probe on to identify impact

The company said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue



Representative Image

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT service provider Infosys said on Friday its U.S. unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.
The company said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.
 
(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

