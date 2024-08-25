Inside food delivery firm Zomato's 3rd attempt at building a 'super brand'

After building profitable businesses in food delivery and quick commerce, Zomato Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal is looking to get up his “third large business-to-consumer (B2C) business” through the newly announced “District” app, expected to be rolled out sometime in the coming weeks.

With the new vertical, Zomato is going after the largely unorganised live events and ticketing market.

“Zomato is building businesses that can operate independently of each other. This has the advantage that, should a particular vertical not bring in desired returns or hit the wall in terms of growth, Zomato will have other ‘unaffected’ businesses