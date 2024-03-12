Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ISMC, Tower Semiconductor lock horns in a battle for fab plant dominance

ISMC had tied up with Tower, and an agreement was signed on December 31, 2020, for setting up a 300-millimetre manufacturing analogue/mix fab project in India

fab chip semiconductors
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The battle between ISMC Analog Fab and Israeli company Tower Semiconductor is escalating, with the law firm of the former taking up the matter with the government through communication on March 8 to the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), urging it not to clear their fresh application for setting up a fabrication (fab) plant without ISMC.

The law firm has also asked them to note that its clients will seek legal remedies against Tower, among others, for breaching their agreement and committing unlawful action.

ISMC’s lawyers have informed ISM that Tower has unilaterally, in partnership with a third party introduced by

Also Read

A fresh twist: Next Orbit, ISMC give Tower Semiconductor legal ultimatum

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

Tower's foundry plan may get up thumbs up from Cabinet today: Report

Isro completes human rating of CE20 cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan mission

MyGov chief Tripathi to take over as CEO of India Semiconductor Mission

UK-based BAT plans to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC through block deals

Sebi orders Vedanta to pay Cairn $9.4 mn for delay in payment of dividends

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon aims to become net zero by 2050

SBI submits details of electoral bonds to ECI in compliance with SC order

L&T Fin to borrow $125 million from JICA for on-lending to women, others

Topics : semiconductor industry israel semiconductor Bluechip companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon