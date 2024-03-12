ISMC, Tower Semiconductor lock horns in a battle for fab plant dominance

The battle between ISMC Analog Fab and Israeli company Tower Semiconductor is escalating, with the law firm of the former taking up the matter with the government through communication on March 8 to the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), urging it not to clear their fresh application for setting up a fabrication (fab) plant without ISMC.

The law firm has also asked them to note that its clients will seek legal remedies against Tower, among others, for breaching their agreement and committing unlawful action.

ISMC’s lawyers have informed ISM that Tower has unilaterally, in partnership with a third party introduced by