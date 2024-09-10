Business Standard
It's a marathon, both sides will benefit: Airtel Africa Foundation chief

Airtel Africa Foundation starts AI fellowship at IIT's first overseas campus

Chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation Olusegun Ogunsanya said India and Africa would now need to focus on specific areas, be it energy or technology
Chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation Olusegun Ogunsanya said India and Africa would now need to focus on specific areas, be it energy or technology.

Subhayan ChakrabortyNivedita Mookerji Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
The Bharti group, the telecom major with a strong presence in Africa, is widening its reach in the continent, starting with a fellowship on artificial intelligence (AI) and data science at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Zanzibar, the first overseas campus of an IIT.

Soon after the announcement of the fellowship, expected to enhance India-Africa ties, Olusegun Ogunsanya, who is chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation and was chief executive officer of Airtel Africa immediately before the current holder of the office, said, in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard, India and Airtel (telecom network of the

