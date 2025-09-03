Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor value

JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor value

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates have set Rs 12,000 crore as the minimum bid for a challenge auction on Friday, with five firms including Adani and Dalmia in contention

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates
Creditors’ total admitted claims against JAL stand at over Rs 59,000 crore. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ruchika ChitravanshiDev Chatterjee New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) have asked all resolution applicants to take part in a challenge auction for the distressed company on Friday, with the minimum bid amount set at Rs 12,000 crore, according to people in the know. This will be calculated in terms of net present value.
 
The challenge auction will take place on email. After every round of bids, the lenders will ask participating companies to raise their offer by at least Rs 250 crore.
 
The Committee of Creditors has also sought a commitment from resolution applicants
