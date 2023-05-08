JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company has asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to use no-compete fees to be received by Essel group founder Subhash Chandra from Sony to repay its dues worth Rs 377 crore.
Chandra had given personal guarantees to the loans extended by YES Bank to Essel Infrastructure that later turned bad.
JC Flowers ARC had acquired the bad loans of the Essel group from YES Bank in May last year and has moved court to recover its dues. The matter will be heard on Thursday.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or