Jubilant group plans to raise Rs 5,500 cr via bonds for Coca-Cola stake buy

The Jubilant Bhartia group is planning to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through bonds to finance its acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Ltd.

Banking sources said the group is exploring the prospect of issuing debentures. The acquisition of the 40 per cent stake in Coca-Cola’s units is estimated to involve an outgo of Rs 12,550 crore. The plan is to finance it through a mix of debt, convertible instruments, and equity from the group. The Jubilant Bhartia group did not respond to queries from Business Standard.

The group may also rope in a private