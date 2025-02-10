Business Standard

Jubilant group plans to raise Rs 5,500 cr via bonds for Coca-Cola stake buy

Banking sources said the group is exploring the prospect of issuing debentures

Since there are no coupon-linked payments to the proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs), incremental capital or working capital requirements are expected to remain negligible. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Abhijit LeleSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

The Jubilant Bhartia group is planning to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through bonds to finance its acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Ltd.
 
Banking sources said the group is exploring the prospect of issuing debentures. The acquisition of the 40 per cent stake in Coca-Cola’s units is estimated to involve an outgo of Rs 12,550 crore. The plan is to finance it through a mix of debt, convertible instruments, and equity from the group. The Jubilant Bhartia group did not respond to queries from Business Standard.
 
The group may also rope in a private
Topics : Banking sector Jubilant Coca-Cola

