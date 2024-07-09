Business Standard
Kesoram's cement business demerger may be completed by December 2024

The cement business accounted for the bulk of Kesoram's revenue from operations. According to the FY24 annual report, revenue from cement was Rs 3,736.10 crore

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The demerger of Kesoram Industries’ cement business into UltraTech Cement is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Kesoram, a B K Birla group entity, and UltraTech, led by his grandson, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, had announced on November 30, 2023, an all-stock deal. This entailed the B K Birla company demerging its cement business into India’s largest cement producer.

P Radhakrishnan, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Kesoram, said the scheme of arrangement had already been filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 20. “I am hopeful that by December the demerger

Topics : Kesoram Kesoram Industries Cement sector

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

