KKR maps credit, infra push in India: Mkt of 'critical strategic priority'

Global investment giant KKR & Co is preparing to scale up its India presence in private equity, infrastructure, and private credit after having invested more than $9 billion in the country over the past five years, positioning India as a “critical

strategic priority” within its global strategy, according to Scott Nuttall, KKR’s global co-chief executive

officer.

Nuttall said the firm ultimately wanted its India business to resemble its global model as the market evolved — expanding beyond buyouts and core infrastructureinto areas such as insurance capital solutions and capital markets.