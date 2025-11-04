Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 03:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / KKR maps credit, infra push in India: Mkt of 'critical strategic priority'

KKR maps credit, infra push in India: Mkt of 'critical strategic priority'

India has moved to the center of KKR's Asia strategy as domestic consumption rises and policy remains supportive of private capital, Nuttall said

Gaurav Trehan, KKR’s Head of Asia-Pacific Private Equity and KKR India leader (left); and KKR’s global Co-CEO Scott Nuttall
premium

Gaurav Trehan, KKR’s Head of Asia-Pacific Private Equity and KKR India leader (left); and KKR’s global Co-CEO Scott Nuttall

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global investment giant KKR & Co is preparing to scale up its India presence in private equity, infrastructure, and private credit after having invested more than $9 billion in the country over the past five years, positioning India as a “critical 
strategic priority” within its global strategy, according to Scott Nuttall, KKR’s global co-chief executive 
officer. 
Nuttall said the firm ultimately wanted its India business to resemble its global model as the market evolved — expanding beyond buyouts and core infrastructureinto areas such as insurance capital solutions and capital markets.
Topics : KKR Asset Finance Investment consumption
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon