Datanomics: World Cup victory set to make women's cricket a mass sport

The Indian women’s cricket team’s maiden victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup on November 2 is poised to boost the team’s popularity, fan following, and the performers’ brand value. This triumph is more than a sporting achievement — it symbolises the transition from a time of no sponsors and meagre match fees to now, when the women’s team is receiving nearly ₹40 crore on winning the tournament. The total prize pool for the 2025 women's world cup was $13.88 million, against $10 million for the 2023 men’s world cup.

Smriti Mandhana tops popularity charts

Smriti Mandhana