Krafton India picks six studios for its second incubation programme

Four game companies were part of KIGI's inaugural batch in 2024. They have soft-launched their titles on platforms like Play Store and are gearing up for the release

Anuj Sahani, head of Krafton India Incubator Program
Anuj Sahani, head of Krafton India Incubator Program said the programme would continue to look for more partners to support its participant teams. It would also feature workshops based on the team’s requirements

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Krafton India, the developer and publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India (previously known as PUBG Mobile India), has picked six game studios from across the country for its second edition of incubation programme.
 
The studios were picked out of around 350 applications. The programme, Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), will offer up to $150,000 in grants to each game studio while providing guidance across categories such as game design, product monetisation, performance marketing, art and visuals, among others.
 
The selected studios include Kleanup Games, Advaita Interactive, Singular Scheme, Smash Head Studio, Unwind Games, and Ginger Games across cities such as Madurai,
