Krafton acquires controlling stake in Nautilus Mobile for Rs 118 crore

Krafton, the developer and publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India (previously known as PUBG Mobile India), has acquired a controlling stake in Pune-based game development studio Nautilus Mobile for Rs 118 crore, marking its first majority acquisition in India.

The investment follows the South Korean gaming publisher’s strategy to strengthen its game development capabilities in the country and explore collaborative opportunities for game publishing.

“We intend to work together with Nautilus to develop more games for the Indian market and collaborate on some titles — not just from an intellectual property (IP) perspective but also from a co-development perspective,” Nihansh Bhat,