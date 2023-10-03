Krypton may invest $100 mn to set up a fabrication unit in Karnataka

US-based Krypton Solutions is likely to invest $100 million (Rs 832 crore) to set up a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication unit in Karnataka, according to the office of Karnataka large and medium industries and infrastructure minister M B Patil.

Another American company, Texas Instruments, has affirmed its commitment to R&D expansion in the state. Both companies met Patil for increased investments in the state on Monday.

The meeting with both companies is part of the government's 12-day tour to the United States of America to attract investment into the state. The tour is scheduled to conclude on October 6.

Both Texas-based companies are part of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry and have a sizeable presence in Karnataka. The minister also held discussions with US-based ERP Logic, which is looking to enter Bengaluru to expand its footprint in India after having a strong presence in Salem, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The two sides discussed exploring potential collaborations for SAP skilling initiatives in Karnataka.

Texas Instruments was the first technology company to set up an R&D centre in Bengaluru in 1985. The company's R&D centre in the city is the largest outside of Texas Instruments' headquarters in Dallas.

Texas Instruments' senior vice president and general manager, Amichai Ron, and Stephen Bonner, vice president and head of global government relations of the firm, had a discussion with Patil. He was also accompanied by senior officials of the Department of Commerce and Industries.

They discussed research and development for Analog and Embedded Semiconductors, with a potential exploration in the Whitefield semiconductor park. They also focused on improving the ease of doing business to lower investment barriers.

Krypton Solutions plans to invest in Bommasandra for a new PCB facility in Karnataka. It has already completed preliminary discussions with the government. The company also explored investment options in Mysuru and Chamrajnagar in Karnataka. Krypton's request for support to identify the right entry and growth partner in the Indian market was also tabled at the meeting.

Texas-based technology conglomerate Dell is also considering a fresh investment in its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru. The company already operates a prominent R&D centre in Bengaluru. At the global level, Dell operates around 25 manufacturing facilities, with 14 of these facilities dedicated to R&D. On Friday, senior officials from Dell held meetings with Patil in the US and sought support from the Karnataka government to overcome import restrictions on Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operations, which would enhance cost sustainability for Dell's expansion in India.