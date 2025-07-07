Leadership 'crisis' hits Tata Digital amid multiple top-level exits

Tata Digital is grappling with mounting leadership uncertainty as Amreesh Kher, chief business officer of insurance, has exited the firm, said company sources and industry players.

This is at a time when the company is yet to name a new chief executive officer (CEO).

Kher’s departure comes in the wake of former CEO Naveen Tahilyani’s exit amid growing employee anxiety over lack of a clear command structure, they added.

It comes despite Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stepping in with interim measures. Kher had joined Tata Digital in December 2023, and was a key executive under the leadership of former CEO