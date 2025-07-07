Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Leadership 'crisis' hits Tata Digital amid multiple top-level exits

Amreesh Kher's exit adds to CEO vacuum at Tata Digital amid employee concerns

The leadership vacuum is already impacting the morale of the company, with many opting to work from home than coming to office. (Image: tata.com)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Tata Digital is grappling with mounting leadership uncertainty as Amreesh Kher, chief business officer of insurance, has exited the firm, said company sources and industry players.
This is at a time when the company is yet to name a new chief executive officer (CEO). 
Kher’s departure comes in the wake of former CEO Naveen Tahilyani’s exit amid growing employee anxiety over lack of a clear command structure, they added. 
It comes despite Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stepping in with interim measures. Kher had joined Tata Digital in December 2023, and was a key executive under the leadership of former CEO
