Bajaj Allianz gets Rs 1,010 crore tax demand from GST intelligence

CAIT files complaint against Flipkart, Amitabh Bachchan for 'misleading' ad

HDFC Bank rejigs portfolios of top brass; Arvind Kapil to head mortgages

Abu Dhabi-based IHC increases stake in Adani Enterprises to over 5%

Vedanta's aluminium production rises 2% to 594,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

