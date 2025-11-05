Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lighthouse Canton secures $40 million from Peak XV to fuel global expansion

The investment firm's first external raise will fund technology upgrades, senior hires, and market growth across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe

Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton
Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Lighthouse Canton, a global investment and wealth management firm, has raised $40 million in a strategic funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Nextinfinity—the investment vehicle of Shyam Maheshwari, founding partner of SSG Capital (now Ares SSG)—and Qatar Insurance Company, an existing investor. 
The round marks Lighthouse Canton’s first external fundraise, aimed at accelerating its next phase of growth and expanding its footprint across high-potential international markets. 
Focus on technology, talent and global expansion 
The firm said it will use the new capital to enhance its technology infrastructure, attract senior talent, broaden product capabilities, and pursue geographic
