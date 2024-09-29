Lights, Camera, Action: PVR Inox set to star in a profitable sequel

Since hitting lows in the first week of August, the stock of India’s largest multiplex operator, PVR Inox (PVR), has risen roughly 20 per cent, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which gained 9 per cent during the same period. Following a muted April-June quarter (Q1) for 2024-25 (FY25), the improving sentiment for the stock can be attributed to a robust movie pipeline, which is expected to enhance collections in the July-September (Q2) and October-December (Q3) quarters, alongside expectations for deleveraging.

Q2 featured several blockbusters, including Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Raayan, among