Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Lights, Camera, Action: PVR Inox set to star in a profitable sequel

Lights, Camera, Action: PVR Inox set to star in a profitable sequel

Coming soon: Blockbuster content pipeline and asset-light model promise a box-office hit for investors

PVR cinema
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Since hitting lows in the first week of August, the stock of India’s largest multiplex operator, PVR Inox (PVR), has risen roughly 20 per cent, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which gained 9 per cent during the same period. Following a muted April-June quarter (Q1) for 2024-25 (FY25), the improving sentiment for the stock can be attributed to a robust movie pipeline, which is expected to enhance collections in the July-September (Q2) and October-December (Q3) quarters, alongside expectations for deleveraging.

Q2 featured several blockbusters, including Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Raayan, among
Topics : PVR cinemas film industry theatres

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon