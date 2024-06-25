Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahindra Finance's CFO Vivek Karve resigns; to pursue other interests

However, he will continue with the company beyond his notice period, till October 31, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition

Mahindra Finance

Photo: X@MahindraFin

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Tuesday announced that Vivek Karve, chief financial officer of the company, tendered his resignation to pursue personal, social, and professional interests beyond full employment.

However, he will continue with the company beyond his notice period, till October 31, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition. The company is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the role.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on the resignation, Raul Rebello, managing director and chief executive officer, said, “Given his association with the company and management over the years, he has agreed to remain with the company beyond the stipulated notice period and until the declaration of financial results for the second quarter FY 2025, i.e. up to October 31, 2024, thereby ensuring a smooth transition.”

“As regards succession planning, the company is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate and necessary announcements will be made in due course,” Rebello added.

Karve joined Mahindra Finance in 2020 and before joining the non-banking financial company worked for nearly 20 years with Marico.

Rebello said, “We express our appreciation for Vivek’s contributions over the last four years with Mahindra Finance. It is during this time that our company has navigated challenging times and has also achieved significant milestones. While we are sad to see him leave, we respect his personal decision to pursue personal, social, and professional interests beyond full-time employment at this stage of his professional career.”
Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon