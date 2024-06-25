Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NTPC board to consider raising up to Rs 12,000 cr via bonds on Jun 29

The board of directors is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Saturday, June 29, to consider issue of debentures up to Rs 12,000 crore

NTPC

NTPC group incurred a capex of Rs 34,943 crore in FY24. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said its board on June 29 will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of bonds.
The board of directors is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Saturday, June 29, to consider issue of "secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/noncumulative, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 12,000 crore", subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, a BSE filing said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
NTPC is India's one of the leading power-generating companies. Total Income of the NTPC group for FY24 was Rs 1,81,166 crore against Rs 177,977 crore in the previous year. The PAT of the group for FY24 was Rs 21,332 crore against the previous year's PAT of Rs 17,121 crore, registering an increase of almost 25 per cent.
The company recently told analysts in a concall that it has various capital expenditure projects such as ongoing projects and new capacity addition programs including Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) projects, renewable energy including hydro based projects.
In FY24, NTPC group incurred a capex of Rs 34,943 crore as compared to Rs 35,204 crore in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NTPC stock NTPC Non convertible debentures NSE Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon