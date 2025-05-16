Make in US, not in India, US president Donald Trump tells Apple CEO

Apple’s India manufacturing story got a jolt on Thursday as US president Donald Trump announced that he had told the Cupertino-headquartered company not to manufacture its products in India. Apple is in the midst of an expansion plan to enable all US-bound iPhone exports from India to diversify its supply chain. Currently, China dominates manufacturing of Apple products.

At a business summit in Doha, during his ongoing West Asia trip, Trump said he had expressed his displeasure to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company’s expansion in India while stressing that he wants the company to invest in the United