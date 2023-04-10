Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Temasek, which is buying a controlling stake in Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE), will add 3,600 beds in the next 18-36 months through greenfield expansion and acquisitions to take the hospital chain’s total to nearly 12,000 beds, said a senior official of the Indian company.
Singapore’s Temasek raised its stake in Bengaluru-based MHE by 41 percent, valuing the chain at Rs 40,000 crore. Senior officials at MHE have said there is no change in their strategy and growth outlook. Temasek now has a controlling stake of 59 percent in MHE.
“No new investor is coming in; only the proportions of shareholding change. Temasek, TPG and Ranjan Pai continue to remain the investors, who have been actively involved in the planning and strategy making,” Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer of Manipal Hospitals, told 'Business Standard', referring to an existing shareholder of the hospital chain and Manipal Group&
