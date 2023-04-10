close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Expansion and acquisitions to take hospital chain's total to nearly 12,000 beds

Sohini Das Mumbai
Temasek
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Temasek, which is buying a controlling stake in Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE), will add 3,600 beds in the next 18-36 months through greenfield expansion and acquisitions to take the hospital chain’s total to nearly 12,000 beds, said a senior official of the Indian company.
Singapore’s Temasek raised its stake in Bengaluru-based MHE by 41 percent, valuing the chain at Rs 40,000 crore. Senior officials at MHE have said there is no change in their strategy and growth outlook. Temasek now has a controlling stake of 59 percent in MHE.
“No new investor is coming in; only the proportions of shareholding change. Temasek, TPG and Ranjan Pai continue to remain the investors, who have been actively involved in the planning and strategy making,” Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer of Manipal Hospitals, told 'Business Standard', referring to an existing shareholder of the hospital chain and Manipal Group&
Or

Also Read

Manipal Health may launch IPO after deal to buy AMRI Hospitals

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Online Manipal announces a scholarship of 25% for female candidates

Manipal Health Enterprises set to buy AMRI Hospitals for Rs 2.3K crore

Manipal Health Enterprises, Emami Group break logjam on AMRI Hospitals

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Jio Platforms gets Rs 350 crore deal to run NIC's cloud services for 5 yrs

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Singapore's Temasek buys 41% stake in Manipal Health for $2 billion: Report

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Topics : Manipal healthcare | Temasek

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon